Saints to host Vikings in London with perfect record in international games

The 2022 NFL schedule release is right around the corner and New Orleans Saints fans in London already know to expect their favorite team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2 in Week 4. This will be the Saints’ third international regular season game in their franchise’s history. They’ve also played three preseason exhibitions outside the United States as well, one of which was in London.

New Orleans has represented well in their world travels with an undefeated record away from home including three games across the pond, and preseason matchups in Tokyo and Mexico City. New Orleans will now take their undefeated travels to the Enfield borough for the first time to play host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the Saints’ previous five wins in international play:

Week 4, 2017: at Miami Dolphins (London, England)

Drew Brees and the Saints pitched a shutout matching up with the Jay Cutler-led Dolphins. This was the game that began the too short-lived “Crawley Clamps” era wherein cornerback Ken Crawley intercepted a Cutler target to the endzone. New Orleans took this matchup 20-0 in front of the Wembley stadium crowd.

Week 8, 2008: vs. San Diego Chargers (London, England)

This matchup was also hosted at Wembley Stadium. It was a 37-32 victory by way of an entertaining shootout between Brees and his former team, the Chargers.

His successor Philip Rivers kept San Diego alive with three touchdown passes and 341 passing yards. But it all came to an end when Johnathan Vilma snagged Rivers’ only interception thrown in the game with a little over one minute left on the clock.

The Saints then ran the clock out closing with Brees running backwards and launching the ball out of the back of the endzone on a fourth and 2. That play resulted in a safety to ensure the Chargers didn’t have enough time to close the gap.

Preseason Week 1, 1993: at Philadelphia Eagles (Tokyo, Japan)

Final score: Saints beat Eagles 28-16

Preseason Week 1, 1990: vs. Los Angeles Raiders (London, England)

Final score: Saints defeat Raiders 17-10

Preseason Week 1, 1978: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Mexico City, Mexico)

Final score: Saints over Eagles 17-7

