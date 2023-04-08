Saints to host Texas A&M running back Devon Achane on pre-draft visit

Add another running back to the list of 2023 NFL drafts the New Orleans Saints are checking in on. Texas A&M prospect Devon Achane has scheduled a visit at the team facility, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, giving the Saints a good look at a versatile player who could make an impact on multiple phases of the game.

Achane was mainly used as a runner at Texas A&M but he did well as a receiver and pass protector on small sample sizes. However, he’s about 20 pounds underweight from what the Saints usually look for at 5-foot-8 and just 184 pounds. He timed the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds and clearly has some home-run ability in the open field, but that might be more impressive from someone at a heavier weight class.

Despite his slighter frame, Achane is currently projected to be a second- or third-round pick in April’s draft. The Saints need more depth at running back but they’ll look to answer some questions in his evaluation at this meeting to determine whether he’s a good fit behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.

