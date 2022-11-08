Saints host several free agent running backs on Tuesday

We can’t say the the New Orleans Saints aren’t looking for help. The team hosted several free agent running backs for a group tryout on Tuesday after parting ways with practice squad runner Jake Funk, and in light of an injury to Mark Ingram II — Jordan Howard was called up from the practice squad to back up Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington in Monday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they could use more depth at the position. At least they’re trying after choosing to stand pat at the trade deadline last week.

RB Derrick Gore

Gore, 27, played college football at Louisiana-Monroe after transferring from Alabama (where he won a national title in 2015), though he made the jump to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s since spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 52 carries for 256 rushing yards and 2 touchdown runs in his career (also catching 8 receptions for another 105 receiving yards).

RB JaQuan Hardy

Hardy, 24, starred at Tiffin at the Division II level in college and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He spent time with the Denver Broncos over the offseason, but is largely an unknown quantity at the pro level: he’s logged 29 rushing yards and a score on limited snaps. Maybe there’s something here.

Antonio Williams

Williams, 25, ran well in North Carolina’s rotation after transferring from Ohio State but he hasn’t seen many opportunities in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. He’s totaled 63 rushing yards for 2 scores, along with a single 20-yard reception in his pro career. Like Hardy, he’s young and unproven but could use the opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire