Saints to host Packers in Jacksonville for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for their season opener on Sept. 12, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The Saints were displaced from the Caesar’s Superdome after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana over the weekend.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday that his team will not play in New Orleans for the entire first month of the season as the area recovers from the hurricane.

The team played home games at LSU's Tiger Stadium and the Alamodome in San Antonio during the 2005 season after Hurricane Katrina dealt significant damage to the Superdome. The venue escaped significant damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The matchup against the Packers is the Saints’ only home game in September. The team travels to Carolina for a Week 2 matchup against the Panthers on Sept. 19 and heads to Foxboro, Mass., to play the New England Patriots on Sept. 26. The Saints are then scheduled to play the New York Giants at home for a Week 4 game on Oct. 3.