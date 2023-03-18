Saints host former LSU, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau on a free agent visit

We’ll be filing this one under “Made too much to not happen.” The New Orleans Saints made contact with former LSU Tigers and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau on Saturday, who made a formal free agent visit to the team facility in Metairie per ESPN’s Field Yates. Saints college scouting director Jeff Ireland was a fan of his coming out of Baton Rouge, and Moreau was a favorite target of Derek Carr with the Raiders — he averaged 2.6 and 3.6 targets per game the last two years.

This doesn’t mean that a signing is imminent, but it would make a lot of sense. Moreau is a competent blocker who could push Adam Trautman down into a role more focused on what he does best (paving the way on run plays) while complementing Juwan Johnson as the lead tight end. Having Johnson handle the lion’s share of receiving duties while Moreau chips in as both a receiver and blocker, being more of an all-around player, could be a nice addition to the offense.

We’ll see if anything develops on this front. Moreau previously met with the Cincinnati Bengals and his free agent tour may not be over yet. The Saints positioned well to make a competitive offer with more than $16 million in salary cap space, but the role envisioned for him needs to match what they’re willing to invest in the position after inking Johnson to a two-year extension.

More 2023 free agency!

Could the Saints replace Marcus Davenport by revamping the prototype at DE? Khalen Saunders proud of his front flip, downplays comparisons to infamous Saints UDFA Khalen Saunders eager to debut his 'immaculate' new Saints jersey number

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire