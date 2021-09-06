Saints host CB Desmond Trufant for free agent tryout

In addition to the flurry of roster moves they reported to the daily NFL transactions wire on Monday, the New Orleans Saints also brought in a familiar face for a free agent meet-and-greet: cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant, who turns 31 on Sept. 10, spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions after playing his first seven years with the Atlanta Falcons, where he won Pro Bowl recognition back in 2015. But injuries slowed him down and he’s only appeared in 15 or more games twice in the last five years.

Still, the Saints are running so thin at cornerback that he’s worth a look. They only have three true corners on the roster as it currently stands between Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley, and Paulson Adebo with four others milling around on practice squad. Having someone with Trufant’s experience might be beneficial after Patrick Robinson suddenly retired this summer.

We may just have to overlook him being a former Falcon should the Saints sign him, challenging as that may be. In other ex-Falcons news, running back Devonta Freeman tried out for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday after the Saints released him in final roster cuts last week. Baltimore is looking for help after losing backup Justice Hill to an unfortunate Achilles injury in practice.

