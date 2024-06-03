Saints to honor Drew Brees this season, perhaps vs. Broncos

The New Orleans Saints announced last week that they will add quarterback Drew Brees to their Hall of Fame this season.

Brees won’t become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame until 2026, but the Saints are adding him to their own version two years earlier. The team has not yet announced which game they will honor the quarterback this fall, but doing so against the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos would make sense.

“So the Saints have a private group that does their own little Hall of Fame and it’s a great thing,” Payton said after a practice session last week. “It’s separate from the Ring of Fame or Ring of Honor. When I called back today, someone was telling me that he was going in. I don’t know which game will be the game.”

When asked if Brees would be honored against the Broncos in Week 7, Payton said “maybe.”

Payton is set to return to New Orleans to face the Saints on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 17 this fall. Given that Brees broke records and won a Super Bowl with Payton as his coach, it would make sense to honor the QB with Payton in the building.

So while there hasn’t been an announcement yet, Brees’ Hall of Fame recognition happening in Week 7 seems like a good bet.

