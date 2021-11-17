Saints to honor Drew Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving game vs. Bills

This is really cool: the New Orleans Saints announced that they will be featuring legendary quarterback Drew Brees during halftime of their Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which will cap the NFL’s three-game holiday slate on Nov. 25. Brees will also be broadcasting the game for NBC alongside Mike Tirico.

It’s the first time Brees has returned to the Caesars Superdome since he announced his retirement from pro football earlier this year. Since then he’s gone on to offer color commentary with Tirico for weekly Notre Dame game broadcasts on NBC while joining the network’s studio for its Sunday “Football Night in America” pregame show.

And it should be a proper send-off for Brees in front of a welcoming home crowd, which is something he never got to experience in his final season with the Saints. Superdome attendance was greatly limited last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, so this is an opportunity for the Saints to really close a chapter in the team’s history by honoring No. 9 after his unprecedented 15-year run in black and gold, which brought New Orleans its first Super Bowl victory.

Story continues

Fans in attendance will receiver a commemorative “Thank You Drew” rally towel, and all are encouraged to submit a 30-second clip of thank you messages and tributes at this link.

“My family and I are forever grateful for all the incredible moments we shared together with the city of New Orleans and Who Dat Nation,” Brees said in a statement released from the team. “What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world.”

List