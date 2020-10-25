The Saints were short on wide receivers Sunday, but they didn’t let that stop them from improving to 4-2 on the season.

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, Alvin Kamara picked up 148 yards from scrimmage and the Saints held off the Panthers for a 27-24 win at the Superdome. There were fans in the building for the first time this season and they got to watch the home team take a knee to run out the clock on the win.

Panthers kicker Joey Slye did his best to extend the proceedings. Slye was just short on a 65-yard field goal attempt that would have set a new NFL record for longest field goal in history just before the two minute warning. Teddy Bridgewater was sacked by Marcus Davenport on the previous play and the lost yardage came back to haunt the Panthers.

Brees was 29-of-36 for 287 yards and hit Jared Cook and Deonte Harris with his two touchdown passes. He also ran for a score on a day that saw the Saints play without wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas. Marquez Callaway and Kamara each caught eight passes for Brees during the afternoon.

Latavius Murray also ran for 47 yards and Carolina couldn’t match the Saints’ balance. Bridgewater threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but they only picked up 37 rushing yards against the New Orleans defense. That cost them in time of possession, which wound up leaving them short on chances to match the home team’s points.

That’s two losses in a row for the Panthers and they’ll try to snap that streak against Atlanta next week. The Saints will be in Chicago to try to extend their winning streak to four games.

Saints hold off Panthers for 27-24 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk