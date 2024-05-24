Saints have a history of moving offensive linemen around

The New Orleans Saints offensive line will be very important to the success of the offense under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. They want to be a run first offense. That requires a level of physicality and skill that must be initiated by the front line. The starting offensive line could consist of Taliese Fuaga, Nick Saldiveri, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning.

Trevor Penning’s move to right tackle during OTAs emphasizes the Saints’ tendency to take offensive linemen away from their natural position. Of those five starting linemen, McCoy could be the only one playing in his collegiate position. The history extends beyond the current projected starters. Ryan Ramczyk and Andrus Peat both changed positions as well, with Ramczyk moving left tackle to right tackle and Peat kicking inside to guard.

Fuaga and Saldiveri played right tackle in college and are currently on the left side of the line, with Saldiveri moving from tackle to guard. Ruiz projected as a center but lost that battle to McCoy. Penning was a left tackle in college and the beginning of his professional career. New Orleans is trying him at right tackle this offseason. His move is different from the others because it was due to lack of success in the league.

Versatility can benefit players in the long run, but it isn’t always an attribute to be leveraged. Switching Fuaga and Penning could be just to assess how they look in a new position. On the other hand, it could be the Saints following their usual tendency. The latter would be dangerous if it doesn’t work out.

