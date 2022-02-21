Saints hiring Kodi Burns as wide receivers coach

Saints head coach Dennis Allen is dipping into the college ranks for a new wide receivers coach.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that the team is hiring Kodi Burns for that spot on Allen’s staff. Burns spent the 2021 season coaching wideouts at the University of Tennessee.

Burns was on Auburn’s staff from 2016 to 2020. He also had co-offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator titles during his time at the school. Burns also played for Auburn and was part of the national championship team quarterbacked by Cam Newton during his time as a player.

Curtis Johnson took on the Saints’ wide receiver coach role last season after spending four seasons as a senior offensive assistant. Johnson interviewed for the Dolphins offensive coordinator role this month, but Miami hired Frank Smith for that role.

