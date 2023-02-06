Saints are hiring former Browns defensive coordinator to the same post

It did not take Joe Woods long to find a new gig after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns and replaced by Jim Schwartz. The New Orleans Saints have already hired Woods as their new defensive coordinator after co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was hired by the Atlanta Falcons, and the other was dismissed in Kris Richard.

Woods served as the defensive coordinator of the Browns over the last three seasons, seeing the same inconsistencies throughout his time in Cleveland despite the talents on that side of the football. Woods now gets a free start in New Orleans to prove he is cut out for the gig.

