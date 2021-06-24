The New Orleans Saints have named Mike Hoss as their newest radio play-by voice with flagship station WWL.

Hoss will partner with former Saints running back Deuce McAllister for the broadcasts. Hoss takes over for Zach Strief, who left the role to join the Saints coaching staff after three seasons as the team’s play-by-play voice following his playing career with the team.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime,” Hoss said. “There are only 32 people in the world who get the privilege and the honor. I can’t wait to sit in that booth with Saints legend Deuce McAllister.”

Hoss was a finalist for the job in 2018 when Strief was selected to replace long-time stalwart broadcaster Jim Henderson. Hoss has done sideline work for the Saints for the last four seasons.

Strief left the role in February to take a position as an assistant offensive line coach on Sean Payton’s coaching staff. Strief played in 158 games for the Saints over 12 seasons from 2006-2017.

Saints hire Mike Hoss as new play-by-play voice, replacing Zach Strief originally appeared on Pro Football Talk