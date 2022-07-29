Saints hire former NFL players Ty Warren, Jahri Evans as coaching interns

Former NFL players Jahri Evans and Ty Warren will serve as coaching interns for the Saints during training camp, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday.

Evans played 11 seasons with the Saints, and Warren was a freshman at Texas A&M in 1999 while Allen was on the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

The former players will observe, participate and gain hands on experience at training camp, offseason workout programs and minicamps as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. The program provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players who wish to pursue a career in professional coaching.

Evans, who played for the Saints from 2006-16, made four consecutive All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls in a row. He was a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Evans was selected to the club’s All-50th team in 2016, was inducted into the Saints’ Hall of Fame in 2021 and earned enshrinement into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Warren began his career as a first-round choice of the Patriots in 2003. He was a two-time All-Pro and was selected to the Patriots’ All-2000s team.

He spent the 2020 season with the Lions as a William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant and most recently served as the defensive line coach for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022.

