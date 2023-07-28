Saints hire another one of Dennis Allen’s former players to their coaching staff

NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the New Orleans Saints have hired another one of Dennis Allen’s former players to their coaching staff, bringing in Matt Giordano to work with the secondary. Giordano played in the NFL from 2005 to 2013, twice crossing paths with Allen — first with the Saints in 2010 and later with the Raiders in 2012.

Giordano replaces Sterling Moore as the assistant secondary coach, who left the team earlier this year. He played college football at California and began his coaching career at his old high school before returning to the pros.

The Saints have a number of their former players on their coaching staff already, including offensive assistant Jahri Evans and this year’s training camp intern La’Roi Glover. They also invited former wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to join them for camp as another coaching intern. It’s good to see former players getting these opportunities to advance their careers after turning to coaching.

