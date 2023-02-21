Saints have a heavy presence scouting the HBCU Legacy Bowl and Combine

The @NFL scouts have arrived at the @saints facilty for the HBCU Combine as part of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. #LegacyBound pic.twitter.com/2O6UZqd127 — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the New Orleans Saints are well-represented at the HBCU Legacy Bowl and Combine this week — the college all-star game’s events and practices are being held at their indoor practice facility in Metairie.

Still, it’s good to see a heavy Saints presence in attendance: college and pro personnel executives Jeff Ireland and Michael Parenton were seen at practice this week, as well as football administration vice president Khai Harley. All three of them are involved in crafting the team’s offseason strategy and draft board, and their input is valuable.

This year’s HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been selected as one of the game’s honorary captains, as was Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who won accolades in New Orleans after playing collegiately for the HBCU Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

We’re thankful for the continued support of New Orleans @Saints owner, Gayle Benson. Great to see you today! #LegacyBowl pic.twitter.com/WhcGJyNoat — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Report: Saints have met 'extensively' with Tennessee QB prospect Hendon Hooker The Draft Network sends Auburn pass rusher to the Saints in latest mock draft Daniel Jeremiah ranks the top prospects at Saints' biggest positions of need

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire