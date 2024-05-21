Saints HC Dennis Allen on veteran absences, new scheme and offensive line after first OTA practice

Saints HC Dennis Allen on veteran absences, new scheme and offensive line after first OTA practice

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The Saints open Organized Team Activities, the NFL’s version of spring practice Tuesday.

Trevor Penning was with the first unit at right tackle, Taliese Fuaga at left tackle. And, it looks like it will stay that way. The Saints think that Penning, with a new coach and a new position has a chance for a fresh start.

Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore did not attend. Lattimore, subject of many trade rumors, will be part of the 2024 Saints, Allen said after practice.

Tayson Hill lined up at tight/hback and also, in individual drills lined up at wide receiver. Head coach Dennis Allen said he has no plans to get Hill reps at quarterback in practice. He notes that the Saints two inexperienced quarterbacks, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler “need all the reps they can get.”

Rattler had a tough time in 7 on 7. He was intercepted by defensive back Falon Hicks. And, he threw a pass right into the hands of street free agent Isaiah Stalbird, who dropped it.

No. 13, the number that Michael Thomas wore since 2016, now belongs to wide receiver Equanimeous St Brown.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.