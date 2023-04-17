Saints had pre-draft meeting with WR Ronnie Bell before Michigan pro day

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell has drawn a lot of NFL attention in the weeks leading up to the 2023 draft, with KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson listing the New Orleans Saints among seven teams to have made contact with the mid-round prospect. Wilson specifies that Saints coaches met with Bell over dinner before Michigan’s pro day and that they put him through a private workout.

Bell sure has the look of a Saints prospect. He returned from a torn ACL to lead the Wolverines in receiving (catching 62 passes to gain 889 yards last year) and posted an 8.2 Relative Athletic Score, timing the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at 5-foot-11.5 and 191 pounds. He did well in his jumps and posted impressive times in the agility drills.

He also has great experience as a blocker out wide, having logged 858 snaps in that role during his five-year Michigan career. If the Saints feel he can bring the same impact as a blocker on running plays as Tre’Quan Smith while offering more receiving ability, he could be a good pick. Bell had a solid average depth of target (11.4) and impressive rate of yards gained after the catch per reception (7.7) in college, so maybe that translates to the NFL if he can stay healthy.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire