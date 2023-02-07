Saints granted permission to visit with Derek Carr

With just over a week before the $40.4 million in guarantees kick in on Derek Carr‘s Raiders contract, a potential trade partner has emerged.

The Saints have been granted permission to visit with Carr, according to multiple reports.

While the visit is planned for Wednesday, no deal is imminent, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Carr, who has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal, is doing his due diligence.

If Carr does end up playing for the Saints, he’d be reunited with his first head coach. Dennis Allen compiled an 8-28 record as the Raiders head coach from 2012-2014. He was fired after the club started the 2014 season 0-4 with Carr — a second-round rookie — at quarterback.

Last week, Carr said that he had not been granted permission to talk with any potential trade suitors. He also reiterated his stance that he would not extend the deadline for his contract guarantees to kick in.

Presumably, the Raiders would agree to trade or simply release Carr before his $40.4 million becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15. But it also appears to be in Carr’s best interest — and also the interest of the team that would eventually acquire him — if Carr is released and becomes a free agent by that date.

