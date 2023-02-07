Saints granted permission to speak with Raiders QB Derek Carr

Could a Derek Carr trade happen sooner rather than later? Maybe, but he needs to find a team first.

That step happened on Tuesday as the Raiders have granted permission to speak with the former Fresno State passer. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr is set to visit with the Saints on Wednesday.

Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

After the departure of Drew Brees, the Saints have rotated through several different quarterbacks including Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Andy Dalton. Carr is a clear upgrade over all three quarterbacks and would be very attainable considering the team doesn’t have a top-20 pick in this year’s draft.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire