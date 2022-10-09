The Saints fell behind early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they are on top in the second quarter.

Taysom Hill ran for a nine-yard touchdown a couple of plays after he recovered a fumble by Seahawks punter Michael Dickson to set the Saints up with the ball inside the Seattle 20-yard-line. Dickson was trying to run for a first down on a fake, but he didn’t come close before being separated from the ball.

Hill also ran for an eight-yard score earlier in the second quarter and has five carries for 39 yards overall. Alvin Kamara has nine carries for 37 yards in his return from missing last week with a rib injury.

The Seahawks scored their touchdown on a 50-yard pass to DK Metcalf, but they’ve cooled off since that hot start.

Saints grab lead after ill-fated Seahawks fake punt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk