Saints GM Mickey Loomis is prioritizing an extension with Cameron Jordan

Mickey Loomis doesn’t often put his cards on the table, but he’s doing just that in talking about Cameron Jordan’s future with the team. The New Orleans Saints general manager raved about his team’s Pro Bowl defensive end during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week with hosts Solomon Wilcot and Bill Polian.

“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can,” Loomis said bluntly. “Then when the time comes, his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame and all those other accolades that come with a player of his stature.”

Jordan is on track to be a free agent for the first time in his career next offseason, and he’s currently carrying the highest salary cap hit on the team with a $15.1 million charge for the 2023 season. That can’t really be restructured or spread out again, with the Saints having done so repeatedly in recent years, so it makes sense for both sides to reach a compromise on another extension.

He’s also one of the most-decorated players in team history; Jordan has bagged 7 or more sacks in 11 consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2022, the longest streak in the NFL, which helped him win the franchise sacks record from Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson last year. He’s exactly the kind of player the Saints should build their team around, even in the last leg of his career. But Loomis isn’t so sure Jordan is ready to move on from football just yet.

Loomis continued, “We keep counting on Cam Jordan. Everybody says, ‘Well, maybe this is it,’ but he just keeps going. He’s the (Energizer) Bunny, right? Doesn’t miss time, just keeps playing, keeps being productive, one of the better ends in our league. And so we’re excited to have him back again.”

Will an extension materialize? Both sides are probably motivated to get it done. Beyond Loomis’s own words, reports have already flown around signaling the Saints’ intent to get a deal done before training camp. Jordan would like the long-term stability for himself and his family, who he just took on a monthlong road trip through Spain in search of somewhere warm after last year’s freezing game in Cleveland. Even if he isn’t as impactful a pass rusher as he once was, Jordan is still a consistent defender and a cornerstone of the Saints defense, and Loomis wants it known how highly they value him.

“When he talks about retirement,” Loomis finished, considering his words carefully, “I think he’s thinking it’s years down the road, and so am I.”

