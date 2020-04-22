Saints GM discusses possibility of drafting QB

With quarterback Drew Brees' record-setting career winding down, the New Orleans Saints could be in line to look for his possible successor in this week’s NFL Draft.

New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis, though, said his mindset heading into the draft has not changed.

"I think that anytime you have a chance to get a quality quarterback prospect, regardless of your quarterback situation, you would like to take advantage of that," Loomis said on Wednesday.

"For us, it just hasn't come. There hasn't been the match where we're picking with a prospect that we really like. So I think our approach is exactly the same this year."

The 41-year-old Brees agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract to return to New Orleans but has said in the past that he is taking his career one year at a time.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that Brees will join NBC as a broadcaster after he retires, so the Saints could be inclined to select a quarterback.

New Orleans also lost Teddy Bridgewater in free agency after Brees' backup signed with the Carolina Panthers, leaving Taysom Hill as the only other quarterback on the roster.

The Saints own five picks in this year's draft, including the 24th overall selection.

"Look, if there's someone there that we really like and have a vision for at the time we're picking, then we're not afraid to pull that trigger," Loomis said.

Brees will be entering his 20th NFL season in 2020 and 15th with the Saints.

He led New Orleans to a Super Bowl title in 2009 and has since become the NFL's all-time leader in completions (6,867), passing yards (77,416) and touchdown throws (547).