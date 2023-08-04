These are the Saints games Alvin Kamara will miss during suspension

This was expected, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. The New Orleans Saints are going to be without Alvin Kamara for the first three games of their 2023 season now that the NFL has suspended him, citing a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Kamara was allegedly involved in a Las Vegas beating last year, recently agreeing to a plea deal in Nevada criminal court while settling a Louisiana civil suit out of court. Now that the legal process has played out, the NFL is issuing its own discipline.

It’s going to be challenging for the Saints to start their 2023 season strong without one of their best playmakers, but they’ve made a point to restock at running back this offseason. Adding a proven veteran like Jamaal Williams and an exciting rookie in Kendre Miller should help tide them over while Kamara is unavailable. They also have backups Eno Benjamin, Ellis Merriweather, and Kirk Merritt on the depth chart.

Here are the games New Orleans is set to kick off with Kamara watching from home, and each team’s ranking in 2022 run defense stats:

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. CT)

2022 rushing yards per carry allowed: 3.4 (tied-1st)

2022 rushing yards per game allowed: 77.7 (1st)

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers (Monday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. CT)

2022 rushing yards per carry allowed: 4.3 (tied-11th)

2022 rushing yards per game allowed: 122.6 (18th)

Week 3 at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. CT)

2022 rushing yards per carry allowed: 5.0 (28th)

2022 rushing yards per game allowed: 139.5 (26th)

