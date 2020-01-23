Saints G.M.: Taysom Hill’s “unique” skills make contract talks different

The Saints have a one-of-a-kind player in Taysom Hill, so they fully expect his future contract talks to be something other than ordinary.

The quarterback/special teamer/gadget play specialist is entering restricted free agency this offseason, and with the uncertainty around the future of starting quarterback Drew Brees, it makes for a complicated calculation for them.

“In terms of valuing and contract and all that, that remains to be seen,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “But he’s unique. So if something’s unique, you have to approach it a little differently.”

Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Saints have some options, and cover. Putting the first-round tender on him makes the most sense, as a $4.5 million tender would yield a first-round pick in compensation if someone signed him to a long-term deal the Saints chose to not match.

But if Brees decides not to continue playing, they’d probably want him to hang around longer, and how do you value what he does?

What’s clear is he’s unlike any other player in the league. Hill scored seven touchdowns as a rusher or receiver last season, and also played 287 snaps on special teams. But it says “quarterback” on the front of his football card, and he’s thrown just 13 passes in three seasons. The 50-yard pass he threw in the playoffs was certainly impressive, as was the touchdown reception.