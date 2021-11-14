After Saints fumble, Titans score touchdown to build 20-6 lead

New Orleans is off to a bad start in the second half.

Deonte Harris fumbled the opening kick return after a hit by linebacker Dylan Cole, and Tory Carter recovered the loose ball to give Tennessee an extra possession at New Orleans’ 19-yard line.

It took five plays, but the Titans got into the end zone to fully capitalize on the opportunity. Tannehill tossed a short pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt on second-and-goal for a 2-yard touchdown.

After allowing a touchdown early in the second quarter, the Titans have scored 17 straight points to build their 20-6 lead.

Tannehill is now 14-of-20 passing for 160 yards with a touchdown passing and rushing.

