The Saints’ maneuvers to get under the salary cap ahead of Wednesday’s deadline will include reworking defensive end Cam Jordan‘s contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jordan and the Saints have agreed to alterations that will create $10 million in cap space. Jordan had a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his current pact, but there are three void years to spread out the cap hit.

The Saints restructured a number of other contracts in recent weeks as they worked to get compliant with the cap. They also agreed to sign quarterback Derek Carr to a deal that will eat up some of that space.

Jordan has spent his entire 12-year career in New Orleans. He had 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.

Saints free up cap space by reworking Cam Jordan’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk