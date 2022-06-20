Saints’ free agents who remain unsigned after minicamp
The biggest waves of NFL free agency are well behind us, but some former New Orleans Saints players are still looking for a team in 2022. We last surveyed the field back in April, before the NFL draft and a second wave of free agent activity shook up the league’s landscape, but the close of Saints minicamp practices is a good opportunity to check in on everyone.
There have been some changes in recent months: the New York Giants signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, center/guard Will Clapp joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and linebacker Chase Hansen ended up with the Atlanta Falcons, while defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks is now playing with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.
That leaves ten unsigned free agents who finished the 2021 season with New Orleans, with the most notable name on the list being linebacker Kwon Alexander (who totaled 538 snaps played last year, 535 of them on defense and 3 on special teams). Let’s run through the list:
LB Kwon Alexander
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
S Jeff Heath
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
DT Christian Ringo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
WR Kenny Stills
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
OL Jordan Mills
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
K Brett Maher
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
OL James Carpenter
Al Bello/Getty Images
OL Caleb Benenoch
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CB Ken Crawley
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
