Saints’ free agents who remain unsigned after minicamp

The biggest waves of NFL free agency are well behind us, but some former New Orleans Saints players are still looking for a team in 2022. We last surveyed the field back in April, before the NFL draft and a second wave of free agent activity shook up the league’s landscape, but the close of Saints minicamp practices is a good opportunity to check in on everyone.

There have been some changes in recent months: the New York Giants signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, center/guard Will Clapp joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and linebacker Chase Hansen ended up with the Atlanta Falcons, while defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks is now playing with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

That leaves ten unsigned free agents who finished the 2021 season with New Orleans, with the most notable name on the list being linebacker Kwon Alexander (who totaled 538 snaps played last year, 535 of them on defense and 3 on special teams). Let’s run through the list:

LB Kwon Alexander

S Jeff Heath

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

DT Christian Ringo

WR Kenny Stills

OL Jordan Mills

K Brett Maher

OL James Carpenter

OL Caleb Benenoch

CB Ken Crawley

