Saints free agent WR Tre’Quan Smith turns traitor, visiting the Falcons

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith could be going turncoat. The unrestricted free agent is visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who adds that another meeting is scheduled between Falcons brass and recently-released Cleveland Browns standout Jarvis Landry.

Atlanta needs all the help it can get after trading Julio Jones last summer, with Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage signed away by the cross-NFC South Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Landry and Smith obviously both see opportunity with the Falcons.

Smith struggled to consistently impact the Saints passing game after being drafted in 2018 out of Central Florida, averaging 2.2 receptions and 29.1 receiving yards per game. He missed a lot of time with various injuries and only appeared in 51 of 65 possible games during his four-year run with the Saints. Maybe a change of scenery could benefit him.

