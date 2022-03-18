Saints free agent TE Garrett Griffin is signing with the Detroit Lions

Former #Saints TE Garrett Griffin is signing with the #Lions, per source. Griffin played for Dan Campbell when Campbell coached TEs for the Saints. Griffin is currently taking care of his yearly Air Force commitment in Colorado Springs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former New Orleans Saints tight end Garrett Griffin is reuniting with his old position coach Dan Campbell, is signing with the Detroit Lions. Campbell has a history of signing his former Saints tight ends, as they were the team that signed Josh Hill before his retirement last year.

Griffin has just five career catches for 43 yards, but has excelled in his role as a depth player for the Saints since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He’s a capable blocker and appeared in a career-high 13 games last season. It was recently reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football that the Saints were not planning to pick up his restricted free agent tender, so the team was fine letting him leave in free agency.

