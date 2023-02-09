Saints free agent report cards: Grading value signings from 2022

We’ve already reviewed the larger moves of last year’s New Orleans Saints free agent class — handing out report cards for veteran players like quarterback Andy Dalton, slot receiver Jarvis Landry, and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye. But they weren’t the only players the Saints added last offseason. They made a series of value signings at or near the veteran’s minimum, and some of those players really helped the team out in some clutch moments.

Here’s a quick look at the free agent report cards for safeties Daniel Sorensen and Justin Evans, tight end J.P. Holtz, and defensive lineman Kentavius Street:

S Daniel Sorensen

Snap counts: 164 snaps on defense, 319 snaps on special teams

2022 stats: 25 tackles (15 solo), 2 interceptions and 3 passes defensed

Pro Football Focus grade: 64.3 (defense), 79.9 (special teams)

There was a bit of a panic when the Saints signed Sorensen to a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum, carrying just $500,000 in guarantees. But he ended up mainly playing in the kicking game where he was a regular on five of the six special teams units. Ironically, Sorensen was one of two Saints defenders to intercept multiple passes, along with his former Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu. He played often during the final three weeks and didn’t embarrass himself as injuries wrecked the secondary. Turns out the Saints had a good vision for him in mind.

Grade: A

DT Kentavius Street

Snap counts: 518 snaps on defense, 3 snaps on special teams

2022 stats: 29 tackles (13 solo), 5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 8 quarterback hits, 1 pass defensed

Pro Football Focus grade: 49.2 (defense), 61.8 (special teams)

Street signed a modest one-year contract valued at $1,265,000 with just $300,000 in guarantees, which he outperformed really well. He was the Saints’ most-consistent interior lineman as a pass rusher behind David Onyemata and produced 19 total pressures, with PFF’s charting crediting him with 6 sacks (they don’t count half-sacks like the NFL does). He did get moved around in run defense, though, and that weakness led to the Saints getting gashed on the ground throughout the season. Still, his contributions on passing downs are too great to ignore.

Grade: B

TE J.P. Holtz

Snap counts: 85 snaps on offense, 42 snaps on special teams

2022 stats: N/A

Pro Football Focus grade: 34.9 (offense), 56.6 (special teams)

Holtz was one of the first free agents the Saints signed last year, though he ultimately played only a bit part for them. He was mainly used as a run blocker on offense but the team didn’t make much headway running behind him, and they had better options to use on special teams covering punts and kickoffs. He spent most of the season on their practice squad. He had a minimal impact on the salary cap with a non-guaranteed initial contract of $965,000.

Grade: D

S Justin Evans

Snap counts: 392 snaps on defense, 113 snaps on special teams

2022 stats: 29 tackles (17 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble

Pro Football Focus grade: 61.0 (defense), 68.5 (special teams)

Evans had a strong debut but he got lit up in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, and the Saints rolled back his role on defense until injuries put him back in the lineup late in the regular season. He primarily lined up in the slot though he was forced into the free safety alignment in December and January. Evans didn’t miss many tackles and he only allowed one touchdown to be caught in his coverage all year long, but he lacked the athleticism to run with the league’s better receivers and teams picked on him when given the opportunity. There’s a role for him but he isn’t a starting defensive back at this stage in his career.

Grade: C

