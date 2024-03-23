Saints free agency: Experts hand out grades for New Orleans

How do NFL experts grade the New Orleans Saints after two weeks of free agency? We put together a team report card after checking in on their individual grades. It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Saints after signing players like Chase Young and Willie Gay while losing veteran free agents — guys like Jameis Winston, Malcolm Roach, and Zack Baun, among others.

And on the whole, those covering the league aren’t too impressed by the Saints’ efforts. For an underachieving team that struggled to win nine games last year, they haven’t done enough to earn more confidence going into 2024:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire