The Saints have had a lot of work to do to get in compliance with the salary cap. But they’re still utilizing the franchise tag to keep one of their key defensive players.

According to several reports, New Orleans has tagged safety Marcus Williams, keeping him in the fold for the 2021 season.

A second-round pick in 2017, Williams has started 60 games for New Orleans over the last four years. He’s recorded 13 interceptions and registered 30 passes defensed in that time. In 2020, Williams had three picks, seven passes defensed, and 59 total tackles.

This is Williams’ first time being tagged, so his exact salary will be determined by the salary cap whenever it is announced.

With utilizing the tag, the Saints will need to continue restructuring contracts or shed salary by cutting players in order to get under the cap.

Saints franchise tag Marcus Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk