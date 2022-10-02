Saints take fourth-quarter lead on Taysom Hill touchdown run

The Saints are playing without their first-string quarterback, but they’re thankful to have a third-string quarterback who can make plays.

With Jameis Winston injured and Andy Dalton starting, Taysom Hill has stepped in and made some plays with his legs, including a touchdown run that gave the Saints their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.

Dalton came back in after that to throw the two-point conversion pass that made the score Saints 22, Vikings 19 with 9:29 remaining in the game.

For most of the game it looked like the Vikings would cruise to a win, but now they’re going to need Kirk Cousins to bring them back in what has been one of the more entertaining games the NFL has given the London fans.

