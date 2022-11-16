Saints have four starting offensive linemen out of practice

The Saints list four starting offensive lineman on their first practice report of the week. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), left tackle James Hurst (concussion) and left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) did not practice.

Center Josh Andrews, who has replaced injured starter Erik McCoy, also was out with an illness.

Peat missed Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with his injury.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) also sat out practice.

Receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle) were limited.

