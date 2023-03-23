Saints to work out former LSU, Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott Jr.

This is interesting: the New Orleans Saints plan to put former Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. through a workout ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, per FOX San Antonio’s Chuck Miketinac, who reports that Scott is finishing up rehab from an offseason knee scope procedure.

Scott previously participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after completing 70.9% of his pass attempts for 4,686 yards and scoring 60 touchdown passes while adding 712 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs for UIW in the Southland Conference, though he also threw 8 interceptions and fumbled 9 times.

That was Scott’s seventh and final season of college eligibility. His college career started by being recruited out of Zachary High School to play for former LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles; when Miles left in 2017, Scott transferred to East Mississippi Community College, Missouri, and Nicholls (where he threw to former Saints undrafted free agent wideout Dai’Jean Dixon) before making his way to Incarnate Word.

Now he’s projected to be a priority free agent signing after the 2023 NFL draft, though it’s possible Scott gets picked in the sixth or seventh round if he continues to do well in the pre-draft process. Many teams like the Saints defer to their veteran scouts and respected position coaches to stump for prospects they favor in the draft’s final rounds — so if Scott can make a strong impression in his upcoming workout, maybe someone in New Orleans makes the case for him on draft day.

The Saints could use another quarterback to develop behind Derek Carr, seeing as Jameis Winston is entering the last year of his contract as Carr’s backup, and someone line Scott might be a good long-term fit. That’s how former Saints backup Trevor Siemian got his start once upon a time with the Denver Broncos.

