Saints to forfeit 6th round pick, fined 700K for COVID-19 violations
The New Orleans Saints can add another loss to their 2021 offseason.
Star quarterback Drew Brees has retired and New Orleans learned Saturday it will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and be fined $700,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols in 2020.
The Saints and Sean Payton were fined a total of $350,000 — $250,000 for the team and $100,000 for Payton — after the head coach failed to properly wear his face covering during a Week 2 game against the Raiders.
The team was fined another $500,000 for its second offense later in the season.
In other league news, the Raiders have been fined $800,000 for violating NFL and NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season,