Saints to forfeit 6th round pick, fined 700K for COVID-19 violations

The New Orleans Saints can add another loss to their 2021 offseason.

Star quarterback Drew Brees has retired and New Orleans learned Saturday it will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and be fined $700,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols in 2020.

From the NFL: The #Saints will forfeit their sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and will be fined $700,000 for violations of the NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

The Saints and Sean Payton were fined a total of $350,000 — $250,000 for the team and $100,000 for Payton — after the head coach failed to properly wear his face covering during a Week 2 game against the Raiders.

The team was fined another $500,000 for its second offense later in the season.

In other league news, the Raiders have been fined $800,000 for violating NFL and NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season,