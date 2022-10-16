Saints force a special teams turnover, Tre’Quan Smith catches a TD early vs. Bengals

Dowell strips the ball and Trautman recovers it – SAINTS BALL! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Hz7FDmWMKV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 16, 2022

It didn’t take the New Orleans Saints long to get moving against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Demario Davis sack on the Bengals’ opening drive led to their first possession, which also went three-and-out from New Orleans’ territory — but the Saints special teams unit created a turnover, with linebacker Andrew Dowell forcing a fumble on the return and tight end Adam Trautman recovering it.

That gave them fantastic starting field position, which Alvin Kamara improved with a 7-yard run on first down. Taysom Hill converted a first down on a quick pass to Marquez Callaway, and then Andy Dalton stepped up to throw a touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith from 18 yards out. It was about as impressive a sequence as you could hope for.

And it was a nice moment for Smith, who has now scored 18 touchdown receptions in his Saints career. He currently ranks at No. 16 in the franchise record books, trailing a three-way tie between Alvin Kamara, Devery Henderson, and Brandin Cooks (who have each caught 20 touchdown passes themselves). He’ll join them with two more scores, and three will get him up to No. 12, tying fan-favorite former Saints tight end Hoby Brenner.

Smith has caught a lot of flak over the years for his drops and inconsistent play, but one thing he’s always done often is score touchdown receptions. The Saints will need even more from him with wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Deonte Harty missing this game due to injuries.

Dalton ➡️ Smith: TOUCHDOWN SAINTS! New Orleans leads 7-0 with 10:33 left in the 1st 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/UludwHKgeL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 16, 2022

