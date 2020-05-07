Saints have food delivered to front-line workers in four cities they will play

Now that’s the way to promote a schedule release, New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are known for trolling their opponents on Twitter, particularly the Falcons, whom the Saints enjoy reminding of their blown 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. But the Saints did something nice for four cities where they will play in 2020, including Atlanta, and promoted it on Twitter.

In a 2-minute, 43-second video, the Saints show deliveries of food to front-line workers.

“When you come to our house, 70 thousand voices unite to deliver one message: Y’all ain’t welcome here,” the video begins. “When we come to your house, we make sure y’all don’t want us coming back. So with a new season of NFL football upon us, we want to make one thing clear: None of that matters right now. Because while we may be enemies on the field, we are on one team, with one mission.”

First responders in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta received food from the Saints. The Saints couldn’t resist a jab at the Falcons, though.

“We even have 283 reasons to be nice to them, too,” the caption reads as food is delivered to the Atlanta Police Department.

The video ends with reminders of New Orleans’ rebirth from Hurricane Katrina.

