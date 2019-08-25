Saints first offense impressive, then gets an early night off

It appears that Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas are good at football.

So the Saints aren’t going to risk them any more than necessary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brees authored an impressive eight-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the Saints’ third preseason game against the Jets, and promptly got the rest of the night off.

Brees was 4-of-6 for 68 yards passing, including a 25-yard connection with Kamara and a 19-yard scoring pass to Thomas.

Brees was then replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, and Kamara and Thomas joined him on the sidelines (along with left tackle Terron Armstead).

Saints coach Sean Payton is likely aware of what happened to Cam Newton Thursday night (whether it’s serious of not), and would rather keep his ready for the regular season.