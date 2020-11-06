Saints can be the first division rival to sweep Tom Brady in his NFL career

Random @NFL note to change the subject… If the Saints beat the Buccaneers Sunday, it will mark the FIRST time Tom Brady would be swept by a division rival in his 19 years as an @NFL starting QB.@NFLResearch — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 4, 2020





If the New Orleans Saints can upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, they will become the first NFL team to sweep Tom Brady in his decades-long career as a starting quarterback.

Brady has started 19 full seasons, having thrown just three passes in one game way back in 2000 and exiting with a season-ending injury in 2008’s Week 1 opener. And he feasted on a series of bumbling opponents in the AFC East during that time, outplaying nominal rivals like the Buffalo Bills (Brady’s record against them: 32-3), Miami Dolphins (23-12), and New York Jets (29-7).

None of those squads swept Brady with back-to-back victories during all of those years. His New England Patriots won the division title every season he was the starter, except for 2002 (Jets) and 2008 (Dolphins, after he was injured). But things are a little different in 2020.

He’s now facing stronger competition in the NFC South, and the Saints are in position to be first team to hand him two losses in the same season. Of course that’s easier said than done, but a win would give the Saints a tie-breaking hold on the top spot in the division. They certainly won’t be lacking for motivation at kickoff.

List