Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons were throttled by the New Orleans Saints in their season finale, but neither team qualified for the postseason. On Tuesday, the Saints fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. along with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns and offensive assistant Bob Bicknell.

Carmichael Jr. joined the Saints coaching staff in 2006 as the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009.

A major offensive shakeup: The #Saints are moving on from OC Pete Carmichael, per me and @TomPelissero, changing their offense for the first time since 2009. Head coach Dennis Allen needs a new offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/YibwJPVz1a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

As for the Falcons, they officially interviewed former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Monday evening, the team announced. Belichick is the sixth candidate to interview for Atlanta’s head coach vacancy thus far.

