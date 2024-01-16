Saints fire longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, last member of Sean Payton regime

The New Orleans Saints are marching on without longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

The team posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that head coach Dennis Allen dismissed Carmichael. Senior sffensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns were also let go.

Carmichael joined the Saints in 2006 when Sean Payton was named head coach. He won Super Bowl 44 with the team and was the last remaining coach from Payton's regime. Payton, who was the play-caller through almost the entirety of his run with the franchise, is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos after stepping down from the Saints following the 2021 campaign.

This past season, the Saints ranked 13th in the league with 4,225 passing yards and 21st with 1,742 yards on the ground. In his first season with the team, Derek Carr threw 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jameis Winston saw action in seven games and created controversy when he had Jamaal Williams score a touchdown instead of taking a knee in the season finale against NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara missed the first three games due to a suspension stemming from his involvement in a Las Vegas fight.

New Orleans missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael smiles before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Both Carmichael and Drew Brees came to New Orleans from the then-San Diego Chargers. He also coached Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram and All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham, who returned to the gridiron this season.

The coach was put in charge of quarterbacks/passing game in 2008 when Brees won the Offensive Player of the Year award and the Saints were first in the league in passing. He was named offensive coordinator a year later. He took over play-calling duties in 2011 when Payton suffered a leg injury in Week 6 and led the Saints offense to a record-setting season, including total net yards and 547 points, which is fourth best in league history.

The Saints were at the center of the "Bountygate" scandal that season, as the defense allegedly paid players for big hits that knocked opponents out of games. Payton was suspended for the 2012 campaign and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams also served a ban that lasted a year.

Brees retired after the 2020 season. He set the career records for passing yards (80,358), touchdown passes (571) and completions (7,142) before all of his marks were later eclipsed by Tom Brady.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints fire longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in shake-up