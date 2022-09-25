The Saints finally are on the scoreboard.

New Orleans has 319 yards, but it took the team until the fourth quarter to get in the end zone. Mark Ingram scored on a 5-yard run with 12:31 remaining.

The 10-play, 89-yard drive had drawn the Saints to within 13-7 of the Panthers.

But Laviska Shenault Jr. caught a 67-yard pass from Baker Mayfield on the Panthers’ ensuing drive. The Panthers missed the two-point conversion but lead 19-7 with 12:06 left.

Mayfield is 10-of-21 for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints had a field goal blocked at the end of the second quarter and Wil Lutz missed a 48-yard try wide right with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Jameis Winston is 20-of-31 for 246 yards, with rookie Chris Olave catching seven passes for 98 yards.

Saints finally get on the scoreboard, but Panthers score again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk