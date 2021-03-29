Saints finalizing two-year contract with Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Saints are closing in on a two-year contract with defensive end Tanoh Kpassgnon, a Chiefs unrestricted free agent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Saints are closing in on a two-year contract with defensive end Tanoh Kpassgnon, a Chiefs unrestricted free agent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Saints are closing in on a two-year contract with defensive end Tanoh Kpassgnon, a Chiefs unrestricted free agent. A member of the 2017 NFL draft class, Kpassagnon was picked at No. 59 in the second round by the Chiefs out of Villanova.

