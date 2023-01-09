Saints finalize their list of opponents for 2023

The New Orleans Saints finalized their list of opponents for the 2023 schedule after Sunday’s slate of games. And they’re going to enjoy the fringe benefits of finishing third in their division by facing many other third-place teams from around the league next season.

As far as that goes, they’ll play just one team that won double-digit games in 2022 — the fraudulent Minnesota Vikings who got more breaks than anyone ever has on the way to their 13-4 finish. And there are just two cold-weather possibilities in the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, which might be a different concern given how well the Saints played in the cold this season.

But those are all problems to grapple with another day. For now, here are the teams the Saints will play against in 2023:

Home: Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Home: Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Home: Chicago Bears (3-14)

Home: Detroit Lions (8-8 pending Sunday Night Football)

Home: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Home: Tennessee Titans (7-10)

Home: New York Giants (9-7-1)

Away: Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Away: Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Away: Green Bay Packers (8-8 pending Sunday Night Football)

Away: Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Away: Houston Texans (3-13-1)

Away: Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

Away: New England Patriots (8-9)

Away: Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

