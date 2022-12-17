Saints file a series of roster moves before kickoff vs. Falcons in Week 15

The New Orleans Saints filed a series of last-minute roster moves before kickoff in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, calling up wide receiver Kirk Merritt from the practice squad and sending linebacker Zack Baun to the injured reserve list. Here’s what you need to know about each transaction:

C Erik McCoy activated from injured reserve

McCoy has been activated from injured reserve after being designated to return earlier this week, bringing the Saints’ starting center back into the lineup. He should provide a big boost to the offense after being sidelined by a calf injury.

LB Chase Hansen activated from injured reserve

Hansen was also designated to return this week, and he’ll have some opportunities to put plays on tape in the kicking game down the stretch. He’s been out of action with a knee injury.

LB Zack Baun designated to injured reserve

Baun exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game two weeks ago with an ankle injury, and now his season is likely over. It’s a tough break for a player who has been competing for snaps at a deep position group.

LB Nephi Sewell waived from the 53-man roster

Sewell was brought up from the practice squad in the wake of Hansen’s injury, and now that Hansen is returning there’s no room for him on the 53-man roster. The rookie has impressed covering punts and kickoffs and should return to the Saints practice squad if he clears waivers.

WR Kirk Merritt elevated from the Saints practice squad

Merritt was brought up for the Saints’ last game, making this his second appearance this season. He’s got experience at both receiver and running back and could help the Saints in a couple of different roles on offense and special teams. He’ll be eligible for one more single-game elevation. After that, the Saints must sign him to their 53-man roster for him to continue playing.

