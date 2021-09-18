Saints file roster moves ahead of Week 2 game vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints called up a couple of players from their practice squad for Week 2’s road game with the Carolina Panthers, while a few others were moved around to make room. The Saints previously signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to the active roster from the practice squad to open another roster spot. Here’s what you need to know:

LB Chase Hansen designated to injured reserve

Hansen missed time in practice this week with a groin muscle injury, and he was preemptively ruled out for the Panthers game. Now he's going to be sidelined for at least three weeks. It's a tough break for a player who has already missed so much time (including his entire rookie year) to injuries in the past.

LB Wynton McManis signed to 53-man roster

It made sense to bring a linebacker back with Kwon Alexander, Pete Werner, and Hansen on the mend, and now both Alexander and Hansen are on injured reserve for a few weeks. McManis briefly joined the practice squad before being bumped up to the 53-man roster. Look for him to fill in on special teams with Andrew Dowell behind Demario Davis, Zack Baun, and Kaden Elliss.

CB Jordan Miller signed to 53-man roster

Miller was bumped up from the practice squad last week, too, so it makes sense to elevate him again with Marshon Lattimore questionable to play (due to a thumb injury). Lattimore is officially a game-time decision so it's possible Miller rounds out the depth chart if he can't play. The other available corners include Bradley Roby, Ken Crawley, Desmond Trufant, and dime back P.J. Williams.

OL Austin Reiter promoted for Week 2 roster

This was expected with Erik McCoy on the mend, though he hasn't gone to injured reserve, which is a good sign. What isn't clear is whether Reiter will start at center, keeping Cesar Ruiz at right guard, or if Reiter will simply back up Ruiz while he continues play center with Calvin Throckmorton in the right guard spot. It's something to watch in pregame warmups. Whatever Reiter's role is, it's good to have a proven Super Bowl winner filling it.

DE Jalyn Holmes promoted for Week 2 roster

So this was interesting. The Saints lost Marcus Davenport to injured reserve for a few weeks, but they're also managing a calf injury to Tanoh Kpassagnon, who is questionable to play. If Kpassagnon isn't able to go, having Holmes around makes sense. The former Minnesota Vikings draft pick has NFL experience and could help fill out the rotation if needed. As with Reiter, Holmes will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

