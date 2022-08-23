Saints file multiple roster moves to reach NFL’s 80-man limit

Tuesday’s NFL deadline for roster cuts came and went, leaving the New Orleans Saints and every other team with just 80 players under contract after previously carrying 85. Most of the Saints’ moves were completed over the weekend, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but not all of them — let’s break down each transaction from this wave of changes.

RB Devine Ozigbo waived, claimed by Broncos

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ozigbo was waived following the Packers preseason game, in which he played the most snaps (26) of all Saints running backs on offense. He also saw the third-most snaps on special teams (13) in that exhibition game, getting on the field with both the return and coverage units for punts and kickoffs. The Saints tried to find a way to keep him around, but they preferred their other options.

QB K.J. Costello waived, cleared waivers

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Costello was waived ahead of Sunday’s practice in the Superdome; before that, the team signed him after Jameis Winston’s foot injury late in training camp, but he only got into one team drills session in practice and was mainly used to keep individual drills running smoothly. The Saints didn’t field him during their two preseason games and instead prioritized that opportunity to evaluate second-year quarterback Ian Book.

K John Parker Romo waived, cleared waivers

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Romo was a kickoffs specialist at Virginia Tech, and that’s been his focus in his time with the Saints. He’s attempted seven kickoffs and just one field goal attempt, which was an unfortunate miss against Green Bay. Now that Wil Lutz is healthy and somehow performing even better than before his yearlong absence with a core muscle injury, it doesn’t make sense to roster two kickers.

TE Chris Herndon released from the active roster

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Herndon struggled to make an impact after signing with New Orleans a few weeks ago, totaling just 17 snaps on offense through two preseason games. He didn’t play special teams, either, which didn’t help his case. That leaves the Saints with Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett, and the rookie Lucas Krull at tight end.

WR Kevin White designated to injured reserve

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

White was playing often on both offense (27 snaps) and special teams (20), getting first-team looks on the punt coverage unit, but he’s been sidelined by an injury. His season may not be over but it’s going to be a while before he’s eligible to suit up again — he’ll have to sign an injury settlement, be released, and heal up to a point where he can pass a physical before any team can sign him.

DT Jaleel Johnson released from injured reserve

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Johnson is one of two players to agree to an injury settlement on Tuesday, which results in them being waived from injured reserve. They’ll get back the salary they would have earned while recovering on injured reserve and the opportunity to sign with a new team once healthy.

LT Sage Doxtater released from injured reserve

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Doxtater was one of New Orleans’ undrafted rookie signings this offseason, but he went down in practice last week with an undisclosed injury. Hopefully he can make a full recovery and return to play somewhere in the league this season. He’s also received an injury settlement and will become a free agent.

