Saints quarterback Jameis Winston appeared to be seriously injured against the Buccaneers on Sunday, and he apparently was seriously injured.

The Saints fear an anterior cruciate ligament tear for Winston, a source confirms to PFT, but it’s not official yet. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Winston also could have damage to the medial collateral ligament.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the Saints’ unexpected victory over the Bucs that Winston has a “significant” injury.

An tear of his ACL would end Winston’s season.

Trevor Siemian, who replaced Winston, said after the game he is “frickin gutted” for Winston, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune.

Winston was hurt with 12:21 remaining in the second quarter when he was dragged to the ground by Bucs linebacker Devin White and his left leg bent awkwardly. White was penalized for a horse collar tackle.

Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

Taysom Hill, who competed for the starting job in training camp, remains out with a concussion.

Saints fear ACL tear for Jameis Winston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk